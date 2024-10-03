‘Fall’-ing for Rescue Animals with Save-A-Pet at Richardson Adventure Farm

Save-A-Pet has partnered with Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove to sell admission tickets for Oct. 13 and hold a Doggie Costume Contest the same day with a percentage of those ticket sales going toward helping the dogs and cats of Save-A-Pet. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet has partnered with Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove to have a Doggie Costume Contest on Oct. 13 at the farm with a percentage of ticket sales going toward helping the dogs and cats of Save-A-Pet.

Richardson Adventure Farm is home to the world’s largest corn maze, a pumpkin patch, fall favorites such as apple cider doughnuts and activities for all ages. Your furry friend can join the fun at the costume contest, which will be at 2:30 p.m. in the center of the farm.

Tickets bought online will be given to the recipients Oct. 13 at the Save-A-Pet table located at the entrance of Richardson Adventure Farm. Save-A-Pet representatives will be on-site from noon to 2 p.m. to distribute wristbands and a $5 “Farm Ticket” to those who bought tickets online.

“We are thrilled to have this partnership again with Richardson Adventure Farm,” Save-A-Pet development manager Stacy Ellington said in a news release. “It is such a fun, family-friendly place and a great way to welcome the fall season. Best of all, by purchasing your admission ticket through Save-A-Pet, patrons are directly helping our homeless dogs and cats.”

Admission tickets through Save-A-Pet are for sale for the same price as you would find at Richardson Adventure Farm. Admission and Doggie Costume Contest tickets are available online and also will be available to buy in person at Richardson Adventure Farm from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Visit www.SaveAPetIL.org to buy tickets.