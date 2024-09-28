County revokes Gurnee area tobacco shop’s license

WAUKEGAN -- On Sept. 25, the Lake County Health Department revoked the license to sell tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, or alternative nicotine products for Moshi’s Tobacco and Vape, 34491 N Old Walnut Circle Gurnee.

Per Lake County Code of Ordinances, Chapter 177, the owner, Mousheer Karmash, is “ineligible to apply for or obtain a tobacco retailer’s license for one year from the date of license revocation,” according to a news release.

The revocation is the result of a hearing conducted on Sept. 10, where it was determined that an employee of Moshi’s Tobacco and Vape sold electronic cigarette products to a person under the age of 21 on May 16, and on multiple other occasions, according to the release. The license for Moshi’s Tobacco and Vape had previously been suspended by the Health Department for 14 days, ending May 8.

While the Health Department has the authority to issue, suspend, or revoke a tobacco product retail license in unincorporated Lake County, the Lake County Sherriff’s Office enforces the county ordinance provisions, including conducting random compliance inspections.

“Keeping our community safe involves keeping our children safe from dangerous and harmful substances,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a the release. “When a business owner repeatedly allows the illegal sale of tobacco and vape products to minors, action must be taken. We hope the outcome of the September 10 hearing sends a message to other retailers to think twice about selling tobacco products to underage buyers.”

Moshi’s Tobacco and Vape in Gurnee can continue to remain open but is prohibited from selling tobacco products, electronic cigarettes or alternative nicotine products until the owner obtains a new license on or after Sept. 25, 2025. Moshi’s can appeal the revocation by requesting a hearing before the Lake County Board of Health Hearings Committee, or by requesting judicial review.