Political leaders attend tour of Aspire’s programs for adults with disabilities

WAUKEGAN – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, state Sen. Adriane Johnson, state Rep. Joyce Mason, Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart and Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor visited Aspire’s Academy North facility, where access to services are designed to connect people with disabilities to ever-greater possibilities for learning, jobs and safe places to call home.

People with disabilities experience greater challenges in many environments at twice the rate of nondisabled people because of a lack of housing options, funding, support services, job skills training opportunities, social isolation, transportation and biases in the hiring process.

Aspire offers programs where individuals have the opportunity to learn the skills needed to gain greater independence at home, success in the workplace and belonging in the community.

Aspire’s initiative continues to gain recognition and momentum within the disability community, architectural circles and broader social sectors. By sharing knowledge and experiences, Aspire aims to inspire similar projects nationwide, driving a collective effort toward a more inclusive society. The local leaders are partners in creating a brighter future.

Aspire believes in the power of inclusivity, enriching the lives of both adults with disabilities as well as the surrounding communities. Aspire supports adults with disabilities, such as autism or cerebral palsy, fostering personal growth and independence.

To learn more about Aspire, visit aspirechicago.com.