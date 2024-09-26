Great Lakes Credit Union celebrates end of summer

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative headquartered in northern Illinois, continued its community outreach efforts by hosting an end of summer celebration Sept. 7 at its Crystal Lake branch.

Credit union members and community members joined together to enjoy an afternoon of music, food and family-friendly activities.

Attendees were encouraged to donate items to Kids In Need of McHenry County, a local 501(c)(3) that provides vulnerable children with important resources to live a happy and healthy childhood.

Items collected included basic necessities such as pajamas, socks and hygiene products. Boxfuls of donations were collected and money was raised through raffle ticket sales. Everyone who donated received a $10 voucher for the food truck from GLCU.

“Without the support of our community, Kids In Need of McHenry County would not be able to provide for children in transition and crisis,” said Alicia Wehby, Kids In Need of McHenry County executive director. “Because of GLCU’s employees and members as well as the community’s compassion and donations, we will continue to provide necessities to those who are most vulnerable. They say it takes a village to raise a child and we are so honored to have Great Lakes Credit Union as part of our village.”

“We’re thrilled to be ‘banking for a greater good’ within the communities we serve,” said Steve Bugg, president and CEO of GLCU. “Outreach efforts are key to improving the financial health and well-being of local residents and we’re proud to contribute to causes for the betterment of our communities.”

GLCU’s commitment to empowering local communities aligns with the credit union’s “people helping people” philosophy. Additional community outreach events planned for 2024 include community document shred events at the Waukegan and Country Club Hills branches aimed at helping people safely and securely shred sensitive documents, a proclamation ceremony at the Waukegan branch to celebrate GLCU’s Juntos Avanzamos designation that signifies the credit union’s dedication to empowering local Hispanic communities and a Trunk or Treat event at the North Chicago branch that brings together community members and local partner organizations. A winter coat drive at all 18 branches also is planned.

GLCU sets a volunteerism goal for empowering local communities and partners with other nonprofits aligned with its mission. In 2023, 200 employees volunteered 3,917 hours at 212 events in the Chicago area, partnering with organizations including Northern Illinois Food Bank, United Way of Lake County and COOL Ministries.