Flag ceremony celebrates Woodlands Academy’s cultural diversity

Flag bearers prepare to process into Woodlands Academy’s chapel as part of the school’s Flag Ceremony on Sept. 13. The 21 flags this year represent nations where a Woodlands student or adult community member was born or holds dual citizenship. (Photo provided by Woodlands Academy)

LAKE FOREST – The Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart community celebrated its multicultural makeup during the Lake Forest all-girls college-preparatory high school’s annual Flag Ceremony and Mass of the Holy Spirit on Sept. 13.

“The Society of the Sacred Heart has been an international community since its early years,” Associate Head of School for Academics Rocco Gargiulo said in a news release. “At Woodlands Academy, there are many ways for each of us to expand our global hearts. Today, our flag ceremony recognizes, honors and celebrates the breadth and diversity on our campus.”

The flags of the U.S. and 20 other nations – Australia, Austria, Belize, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Guatemala, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Philippines, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and Vietnam – were carried into Woodlands Academy’s chapel during the Procession of the Nations. The flags represent nations where a Woodlands student or adult community member was born or holds dual citizenship. All 21 flags will remain on display during the school year to visualize the breadth of Woodlands Academy’s cultural diversity.

Another ceremony highlight featured eight members of the Woodlands Academy community offering a prayer in their native language.

Woodlands Academy is a Catholic, independent, day-and-boarding school for young women of all faiths in grades nine through 12 that offers students ways to experience cultural diversity firsthand. Its boarding school is home to several girls from other countries pursuing their education at the Lake Forest school. Woodlands is part of a worldwide network of Sacred Heart schools that spans the U.S. and 40 other countries on six continents. Its students can participate in an exchange program, allowing them to spend time at other Sacred Heart schools. Exchange also features visits from many students at those sister schools to Woodlands each year. Other options for Woodlands Academy students include Global Odyssey and Global Scholar programs.

The Global Odyssey program provides every Woodlands student with an international experience, either immersive or through a special class, in order to spark their global curiosity and develop their global competence. Through Global Odyssey, students are given a unique opportunity to relate to and experience the world, fostering in them the ability to understand and act on issues of global significance.

The Global Scholar program equips students with the necessary skills and experience to be leaders in the competitive and challenging 21st century. Students with demonstrated interest in global issues and affairs can apply to be a Global Scholar during their junior year. Students commit to rigorous coursework and language study, as well as participation in service to a global community and extracurricular activities. The diplomas and transcripts of those successfully completing the program include the designation of “Global Scholar.”