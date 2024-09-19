PM&L Theatre to host auditions for ‘A Christmas Carol’

ANTIOCH – PM&L Theatre announced auditions for “A Christmas Carol” and it wants you to join the journey into the heartwarming world of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas.

Auditions will be Sept. 29 and 30 at PM&L Theatre.

PM&L Theatre is looking for actors of all ages to fill the iconic roles. From Scrooge to the Cratchit family and the unforgettable spirits, there’s a place for everyone in this classic holiday tale.

Auditions will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Callbacks will be by invitation starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.

You will audition solo. Please come prepared with a 1- to 2-minute monologue. You may be asked to do a cold reading from the script. List any special talents you have and would be willing to do on stage. Please note if you are auditioning for one part only. List all conflicts that might prevent you from attending a rehearsal and/or performance.

To schedule an audition, visit pmltheatre.com.