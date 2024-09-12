SWALCO to host several recycling events on Sept. 21

WAUKEGAN – The Solid Waste Agency of Lake County plans a number of recycling events in the area Sept. 21.

Reuse & Recycle-O-Rama, Fremont Township: The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fremont Township Campus, 22376 Erhart Road, Mundelein. Collected items will be reused, recycled and donated. This is a free event for household items only. Have items in your trunk, pop your trunk open and stay inside your car. For a detailed list of what items will be accepted, visit www.swalco.org.

Community Recycling Event, Waukegan: This event is in partnership with the Waukegan Park District and city of Waukegan. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Park Maintenance Facility, 2211 Ernie Krueger Road, Waukegan. Collected items will be reused, recycled and donated. This is a free event for household items only. Have items marked in bags in your trunk, pop your trunk open and stay inside your car. For a list of accepted items, visit https://www.waukeganparks.org/event/2024-community-recycling-event/. For questions, call 847-360-4725.

Household Chemical Waste Collection, Zion: The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Zion-Benton Township High School, 3901 21st St., Zion. HCW mobile events are by appointment only. Online appointment scheduling makes services easily accessible. The move to appointment only also allows for safe and efficient planning, coordinating and controlling of incoming household chemical waste. Collections are for residential waste only. No business waste will be accepted. All SWALCO HCW collection events are free for Illinois residents only. To schedule an appointment, visit www.swalco.org. Items you can bring to a collection include CFL bulbs, household cleaners, gasoline, garden chemicals, pesticides, oil-based paints and varnishes, as well as other household chemicals. For a detailed list, visit SWALCO’s HCW website at www.swalco.org.