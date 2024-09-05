Barrington native among winners in Navy competition

NMFP’s continuous process improvement competition drives innovations in warfighter health readiness From one side of the vast Pacific to the other…Cmdr. Katharine Mangan, a Barrington, Illinois native, (far left) currently assigned back in the Pacific Northwest for her second time at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton as director of medical services, distinguished herself when stationed at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Yokosuka for her Continuous Process Improvement submission in the Define-Measure-Analyze-Improve-Control (DMAIC) category, “Reduce Delay in Vitamin D Deficiency Diagnosis.” Her efforts led to identifying and correcting several issues which contributed to delays for surgery patients, including an inefficient surgical consent process, delays in surgical site preparation, and lack morning safety huddle time standards. With Mangan implementing needed corrections to streamline their process safely and effectively, first patient surgical suite results in room time compliance increased from 34 percent to 90 percent (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). (Douglas Stutz/Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Me)

BREMERTON, Wash. – Naval Medical Forces Pacific announced the winners of its annual Continuous Process Improvement project competition during a series of regional meetings at its headquarters between July 3 and July 16.

The CPI project competition is designed to encourage, showcase and share improvement efforts from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands across the region. This year’s competition yielded an increase in participation with 48 entries from 16 organizations, compared with 33 entries last year.

Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, NMFP commander, expressed his pride in the participants’ efforts and achievement.

“The dedication and innovation demonstrated by everyone who participated are truly inspiring,” Valdes said. “Their efforts not only enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Navy Medicine, but also significantly contribute to the overall readiness and health of our warfighters.”

Christian Crifasi, director of Improvement Science, highlighted the importance of the CPI project in advancing NMFP’s critical mission in maintaining a medically ready force.

“Holding a CPI project competition at the regional level raises awareness of CPI activities at NMRTCs and supported operational commands, while supporting tenets of High Reliability Organizations,” Crifasi said.

HROs are organizations operating in complex, high-hazard domains for extended periods without serious accidents or catastrophic failures.

The competition recognized outstanding projects in four categories: Define-Measure-Analyze-Improve-Control, Define-Measure-Analyze-Design-Verify, Rapid Improvement Event and Other Process Improvement Initiatives.

This year’s winners demonstrated innovation and improved processes centered in Fleet and Fleet Marine Force readiness initiatives.

”The region continues to support traditional health care delivery improvements, but over the past few years, more resources are being dedicated to improving medical assets at the waterfront and in the field,” Crifasi said, further explaining the portfolio of projects also aligns with the Navy Surgeon General’s lines of effort – deliver expeditionary medicine systems, increase sailor and Marine deployability, provide quality health care and patient safety programs across the Naval force and recruit and retain Navy medicine shipmates.

In the Define-Measure-Analyze-Improve-Control category, USNMRTC Yokosuka, led by Cmdr. Katharine Mangan, a Barrington native, won for their project aimed at reducing delays in diagnosing Vitamin D deficiency. By screening fracture patients and educating providers about the risk factors, the team reduced diagnosis time from an average of 89 days to as few as four days for orthopedic providers and 14 days for all providers.

”These projects reflect the unwavering commitment of our teams to continuous improvement and excellence,” Valdes said. “By tackling critical issues head on and implementing effective solutions, they ensure that we remain at the forefront of military care. Congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional work.”

Naval Medical Forces Pacific provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness.