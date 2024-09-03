Lake Villa area man charged after motorcycle crash near Antioch

ANTIOCH – Lake County Sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate a serious traffic crash that occurred Saturday evening involving a motorcycle.

About 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Route 59 and Diemer Street, an unincorporated area near Antioch, for a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found a downed 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. They also found a 43-year-old Antioch woman, unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway.

The woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to an area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Gregory Shaer, 51, of the 25000 block of West Blackstone Place, unincorporated Lake Villa, initially told deputies that he was traveling south on Route 59 and swerved to avoid striking a vehicle that turned in front of him, which caused him to lose control of the motorcycle. Shaer did not suffer significant injuries according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies then located a 33-year-old Antioch woman who said she was traveling north on Route 59 in her GMC Acadia, when she was sideswiped by the southbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The driver of the GMC said Shaer swerved into her lane of traffic and sideswiped her vehicle, according to the release. Evidence was located at the scene consistent with the statement from the driver of the GMC.

Sheriff’s deputies placed Shaer under arrest, but he refused to provide breath, blood, or a urine sample for analysis. A search warrant was drafted for these samples and a Lake County Judge signed and approved the search warrant. Shaer was taken to a local hospital, where the samples were obtained and sent to the crime laboratory for analysis.

Shaer has been charged with aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm (Class 4 felony), DUI (Class A misdemeanor), and driving in the wrong lane of traffic (infraction). Additional charges are possible.