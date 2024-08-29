YouthBuild breaks ground on new affordable housing sites

North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham also gave remarks during the ceremony. (Photo provided by YouthBuild Lake County)

NORTH CHICAGO – Local nonprofit YouthBuild Lake County held a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 23 for its newest affordable housing sites at 2129 Honore Ave. in North Chicago.

YouthBuild Lake County owns three lots on Honore Avenue. The home will be the first of three single-family, affordable houses to be built.

The project marks a significant step toward addressing the critical need for affordable housing in North Chicago.

The homes also will serve as training sites for participants from two of YouthBuild Lake County’s programs.

YouthBuild Lake County Executive Director Tameka Wilson gave opening remarks at the ceremony, sharing insights on the project’s impact and the opportunities it will create for program participants.

Lake County Board Chair Sandra Hart and North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham also gave remarks during the ceremony.

YouthBuild Lake County graduate Ashley Hernandez was honored with the 2024 YouthBuild AmeriCorps Spirit of Service Award during the event. The award recognizes Hernandez’s outstanding leadership through service, as well as her commitment to personal growth and serving the community.