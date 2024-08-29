Hike Lake County program begins

A periodical cicada is featured on commemorative shields and zipper pulls this year. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – Looking for a fresh way to embrace the fall season?

The Lake County Forest Preserves invites you to tackle seven unique challenges in its 26th annual Hike Lake County program. Lace up your walking shoes and take an opportunity to enjoy the vibrant fall colors, cool breezes and proven health benefits of spending time outdoors.

Complete seven of 12 designated walks before Nov. 30 and you’ll earn a free commemorative shield for your walking stick or a zipper pull.

Each year offers a new lineup of trails, shields and zipper pulls. This season, the medallion fittingly showcases a periodical cicada.

At each selected preserve, look for Hike Lake County logo signs at the preserve entrance and trailhead to get you on the right route. Bicycling or horseback riding do not count toward the program.

To get started, you’ll need an official travel log to record your routes. One travel log can be submitted for up to five participants. For larger groups, submit additional travel logs. Let your canine companion join in the fun and complete the hikes with you. Record their name on your travel log and your dog will receive a free commemorative dog tag for their collar (up to three dogs per participant).

To receive your free dog tag, zipper pull or commemorative medallion shield for your walking stick, submit your travel log online or mail it with a self-addressed stamped envelope to Lake County Forest Preserves, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL 60048 by Jan. 31, 2025. You also can stop by the offices in Libertyville or the Ryerson Welcome Center in Riverwoods to pick up your free commemorative materials.

The 2024 Hike Lake County locations:

• Captain Daniel Wright Woods, Mettawa, 1.2 miles

• Cuba Marsh, Deer Park, 1.5 miles

• Fourth Lake, Lake Villa, 1.9 miles

• Fox River, Port Barrington, 2.2 miles*

• Half Day, Vernon Hills, 1.1 mile^

• Heron Creek, Lake Zurich, 1.9 miles

• Lake Carina, Gurnee, 1 mile^

• Lyons Woods, Waukegan, 2 miles*

• Raven Glen, Antioch, 1.4 miles

• Ryerson Conservation Area, Riverwoods, 2.1 miles*#^

• Sedge Meadow, Wadsworth, 1.4 miles

• Sun Lake, Lake Villa, 2.6 miles*

• Wild Card – You Pick: Choose any Lake County forest preserve trail, 2 miles*

* Counts as two trails; # No dogs allowed; ^Includes some sections of trail that are not ADA accessible.

Guided hikes: Connect with nature and explore Lake County’s stunning landscapes through Guided Lake County Hikes available this season. Walk alongside a naturalist and immerse yourself in the beauty of woodlands, prairies and forests all while learning about the local environment. Registration is required for these walks.