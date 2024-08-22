Letter: Just a thought ... about raccoons

To the Editor:

Are raccoons something to beware of? Yes, they are! They can carry rabies. They’re known to be intelligent and can sense a possible threat. Rummaging through trash cans is part of their game. The smell of food attracts them and lures them to any trash can that is not heavily covered.

There are more important steps to take when a raccoon gets close to you. Remember that raccoons prefer to avoid a fight, but if there is no other choice for them and they feel threatened, they will defend themselves and their young when present. If you should ever see a raccoon near you, keep your distance by walking away. Many times, they’re just passing through and will go away.

However, if you witness them crawling into your attic or crawlspace, immediately call Lake County Animal Control so that they will humanely remove the animal, making your yard safe once again.

By some chance, if there is more than one raccoon in your yard, stay inside. Do not attempt to call out to or feed a raccoon because that could be dangerous. Both healthy raccoons and sick ones can attack. If a raccoon doesn’t feel cornered and can see an escape route, usually they will take it. Always avoid encountering a raccoon. Don’t attempt to chase it away. Do not attempt to set your own trap. If the raccoon lingers, call a licensed pest control professional. Be safe, not sorry.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda