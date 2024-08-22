Fox Lake, Grant Township team up for Fall Festival in October

In this file photo, Olivia Warnecke, 3, her brother, Kasen, 1, and their cousin, Ben Warnecke, 9, all of McHenry, decorate their pumpkins during the Fall Festival at Grant Township Center in Ingleside. The event was sponsored by the Village of Fox Lake and Grant Township. This year's event takes place Oct. 6. (Candace H.Johnson)

INGLESIDE – The Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Road.

The free event, which is sponsored by Grant Township and the village of Fox Lake, will include food and refreshments, a rolling video games theater, DJ Bob from Soundwave Entertainment, Patch 22 petting zoo and pony rides, costume characters by Party Fanatics, hayrides and pumpkin decorating, as well as vendors and crafters.

The Grant Township Highway Department will have a touch-a-truck area and the Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Department will have displays and demonstrations. The village of Volo, a new sponsor, will have face painting and balloons by Irisaflower Face Designs. There will be inflatables by Bella’s Bouncies.

Attendees should follow the sign to the parking area. A shuttle van will be available.

For more information, call 847-740-2233 or 224-225-1405.