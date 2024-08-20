Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 team aids in arrest of fleeing suspect

Kristina M. Krause, 42, of the 200 block of Grand Avenue, Fox Lake (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

GURNEE -- A Fox Lake woman was arrested Aug. 19 after police say she fled at speeds of over 100 mph from sheriff’s deputies.

About 11:10 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy located a stolen Dodge Charger in the area of Washington Street and Route 21 in Gurnee that had fled numerous times in recent days from Lake County law enforcement, according to a news release.

A sheriff’s deputy followed the Dodge until additional deputies and area law enforcement could respond to the area. The vehicle continued west on several roadways, and the sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rollins Road and Drury Lane in unincorporated Grayslake.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Kristina M. Krause, 42, of the 200 block of Grand Avenue, Fox Lake, fled west on Rollins Road from sheriff’s deputies at speeds of over 100 mph, according to the release.

As Krause approached Hook Drive in Round Lake Beach, she turned her headlights off and turned onto Hook Drive, into a residential neighborhood. Because of this, sheriff’s deputies discontinued pursuing Krause. However, sheriff’s deputies continued to check the area for the vehicle she was driving. They found the Dodge abandoned in the 1900 block of Hardwood Path.

Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Odin and his handler responded to the scene to conduct a track from the abandoned Dodge. Odin tracked through several wooded backyards and found Krause hiding between two bushes, to avoid apprehension. Krause was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lake County Jail, according to the release.

Krause was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony), aggravated fleeing to elude (Class 4 felony and aggravated speeding. Additional charges are possible, according to the release.

Krause was being held at the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.