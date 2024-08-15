New title holders announced for 2024 Gurnee Community Pageant

The Gurnee Community Pageant is thrilled to announce the new title holders for 2024: Miss Gurnee Morgan Ghys, Junior Miss Gurnee Anabelle Herod, Little Miss Gurnee Quinn Andersen and Tiny Miss Gurnee Palmer Rose Khayat. (Photo provided by the Gurnee Community Pageant )

GURNEE – The Gurnee Community Pageant announced the new title holders for 2024, celebrating exceptional young women who have demonstrated leadership, courage and an unwavering love for their community, according to the news release.

Miss Gurnee 2024: Morgan Ghys

Morgan Ghys is a Triple Crown winner. She also earned the titles of Little Miss Gurnee 2016 and Junior Miss Gurnee 2020. Her continued dedication to community service already has made a significant impact and she is eager to further her mission of inspiring others in the community through her platform Caring For Kids Clothing. Her vision for Gurnee includes fostering a spirit of togetherness and encouraging youth to take active roles in community activities.

Junior Miss Gurnee 2024: Anabelle Herod

Anabelle Herod exemplifies courage and determination. Her passion for helping others and her drive to take on leadership roles in community projects started in 2021 when she was crowned Little Miss Gurnee. Anabelle is excited to continue her volunteer work and hopes to motivate her peers to engage in service to the community.

Little Miss Gurnee 2024: Quinn Andersen

Quinn Andersen’s heartfelt love for her town shines through in every action she takes. Her enthusiasm for community service and her joyful spirit are infectious, making her a perfect representative for the younger generations in Gurnee. She looks forward to organizing events that bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

Tiny Miss Gurnee 2024: Palmer Rose Khayat

Even at a young age, Palmer Rose Khayat has shown tremendous courage and a deep care for the community. Her eagerness to participate in volunteer activities and her natural ability to lead with kindness make her an inspirational figure for all children in Gurnee. Palmer is excited to engage her peers in fun, community-building projects.

These new titleholders are more than pageant winners. They are community leaders committed to making Gurnee a better place. Their collective efforts in promoting volunteerism and leading with grace will leave a lasting positive impact on the community.

The Gurnee Community Pageant congratulates these young ladies and looks forward to witnessing their continued contributions to the community over the coming year.

For more information about the Gurnee Community Pageant and to keep up with the new title holders’ initiatives, visit www.gurneecommunitypageant.com.

Follow the Gurnee Queens on Facebook & Instagram@gurneecommunitypageant.