Letter: Just a thought ... about stuff

To the Editor:

Stuff usually is associated with a person’s belongings and also describes matter, materials or articles. Many people collect too much stuff.

Do you have very little or too much stuff? The bigger a purse, the more the stuff. Big homes usually have plenty of stuff in rooms, basements and garages. Some of it often is displayed on patios, porches, yards and wordy stickers that are attached to car bumpers and windows. Wind chimes hanging off homes, barns and rafters are stuff.

People will dispose of stuff when feeling overwhelmed by it. They will donate it, or if being tired of it, will dump it so they’ll never have to look at it or store it. Garage sales and posted signs have lured prospective purchasers to all the unwanted things that once were a must-have.

Why are people so mesmerized by accumulating stuff? Many people do not like a cluster of things and will keep their surroundings with a limited display of stuff. Nowadays, many people are giving up their stuff and living in their cars, downsizing to tiny living spaces, simply because they want to or have to.

There are various reasons why people want stuff. It can lift spirits and also becomes habit forming.

How do you relate to stuff? Can you take it or leave it? Will you agree that stuff can be an encroachment or an enhancement to have around?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda