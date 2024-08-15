Gift of Hope honors Coroner Jennifer Banek, staff

On July 25, the Lake County Coroner’s Office was presented with the 2024 Life Changer Award for Outstanding Teams from the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Network organization. (Photo provided by the Lake County Coroner's Office)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Coroner’s Office on July 25 received the 2024 Life Changer Award for Outstanding Teams from the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Network organization, recognizing its valiant efforts to make an impact on organ and tissue donation.

The Gift of Hope organization is part of a nationwide system helping people through organ and tissue donation. The Lake County Coroner’s Office was nominated for the award earlier this year by the Gift of Hope Community Foundation.

“This award reflects the commitment and dedication invested by Coroner Jennifer Banek and her team in collaborating with Gift of Hope that has increased organ and tissue donation, ultimately saving lives of those in desperate need,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “Though the loss of a loved one is incredibly tragic, the gift of organ and tissue donation can bring hope for a normal life to so many.”

Last year, the Coroner’s Office and Gift of Hope expanded their ability to work together by collaborating on an initiative that allows Gift of Hope to access electronic information related to a deceased person more efficiently. This pivotal change allows Gift of Hope to connect with families and coordinate tissue and organ donation when this is the intention of the loved one or their next of kin. Before the new electronic interface, coroner’s deputies would reach out to Gift of Hope representatives to notify them of potential donors.

Coroner’s deputies are responsible for conducting death investigations, working with families and other investigative and logistic concerns. Since electronically interfacing with Gift of Hope, when a coroner’s deputy enters the deceased person’s information into a portal, Gift of Hope immediately can begin its organ and tissue screening process.

The impact of this change since the collaboration began clearly is evident. In 2023, the team made 148 referrals, which led to 84 family discussions and 24 successful donors. Those 24 tissue donors contributed to the improvement or healing of more than 600 lives. As of May 30, they have referred 60 cases resulting in 11 tissue donors.

“The Lake County Coroner’s Office is honored to receive the 2024 Life Changer Award for Outstanding Teams from Gift of Hope. This recognition reflects our team’s dedication and aligns with our shared vision to make a meaningful impact through organ and tissue donation,” Banek said in the release. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart and the entire board for recognizing the collaborative efforts between the Lake County Coroner’s Office and Gift of Hope, which resulted in 24 organ and tissue donors who were able to subsequently help hundreds of recipients.”

To become an organ and tissue donor, join Illinois’ new organ and tissue donor consent registry. This is a confidential registry managed by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ Office. To register and review the donation process, go to www.giftofhope.org, and click on “Join the registry.”