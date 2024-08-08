Gurnee Park District hosts lifeguard training demonstration

Lifeguards trained on a range of emergency response skills, from water rescues to health care provider level CPR, first aid, AED, and emergency oxygen administration. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District’s Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center lifeguard team conducted a live training demonstration in honor of International Lifeguard Appreciation Day on July 31.

The training demonstration, held at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, 900 N. Hunt Club Road, was attended by state Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, Gurnee Mayor Tom Hood and the Gurnee Park District administrative team.

Training elements included water rescue safety, endurance training, health care provider-level CPR and emergency oxygen administration.

Managed by aquatic facility manager Diane DeLorenzo, who has more than 24 years of aquatic management experience, the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center lifeguard team ensures that every jump, dive and swim is conducted with the utmost safety in mind and they do so with a profound sense of responsibility, according to a news release.

“Our team is composed of 38 individuals who each have a passion and willingness to help others,” DeLorenzo said in the release. “They have worked together this summer seamlessly, learning and growing from one another in ways that truly exemplify the heart of our profession.”

Certified through the Jeff Ellis and Associates International Lifeguard Training Program, all lifeguards at the Gurnee Park District have mastered a range of emergency response skills from water rescues to health care provider level CPR, first aid, AED and emergency oxygen administration.

In addition, their strength and endurance are tested through weekly training and in-pool drills that involve swimming, diving and treading water under demanding conditions.