Charges upgraded against man, 19, in Round Lake Beach shooting death

Shorbonia Poole Jr., 19, of the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

ROUND LAKE BEACH – A Round Lake Beach man is now facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Valeria Rodriguez, authorities said.

About 9:10 p.m. July 24, Round Lake Beach Police responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive in Round Lake Beach for a report of an injured person. When police officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old inside the residence who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Preliminary information indicates a person fired a gun outside and a stray bullet entered the victim’s home and struck Rodriguez, 15. Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It does not appear that Rodriguez was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Round Lake Beach detectives and Task Force investigators reviewed video surveillance from several cameras in the area of the shooting. In the early morning hours of July 26, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive in Round Lake Beach. During their search, they located a semi-automatic pistol and other evidence. Preliminary analysis of the pistol shows it is consistent with discharging the shell casing located outside of Rodriguez’s home.

Shorbonia Poole Jr., 19, of the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony).

On Aug. 5, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and felony murder predicated on aggravated discharge of a firearm against Poole.

Poole, who has been detained in custody at the Lake County Jail since initially being charged, was expected to appear on the new charges.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office Victim Support Specialist Team was activated and is in close contact with the Rodriguez family.