Hawthorn to host sports-themed Kids Club event

Hi-Five Sports Zone to teach kids to play hockey, basketball, more

By Shaw Local News Network

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to two hours of play time Aug. 2 at Hi-Five Sports Zone.

Children can learn how to play basketball, hockey and more.

The event, which is designed for children ages 4 to 10, will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hi-Five Sports Zone on the upper level near Macy’s.

Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets can be bought through the center’s website at https://bit.ly/4dqGaIm or on Eventbrite.

The event is one of the center’s Saplings Kids Club events held throughout the summer. Attendees must be a Hawthorn Saplings Kids Club member to attend. Joining the kids club is free. Parents can register their children at https://www.visithawthorn.com/services/kids-club or by registering to attend any of the summertime events, children automatically will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member.

Each kids club event costs $2 a child to attend. Registration is required.

Proceeds from these events will help Hawthorn School District 73 buy school supplies.

