Gurnee Park District bids farewell to longtime staff member

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District announced the retirement of interim Director of Recreation Sue McDougle on July 19.

In her 24 years of service, McDougle left an indelible mark on not only the Gurnee Park District, but the Gurnee community as a whole, according to a news release.

Many have had the pleasure of meeting McDougle over the years, perhaps when their children attended Growing Tree Preschool classes, through youth and adult programs, out and about at community events or when visiting Gurnee Park District facilities. It’s certain her warmth, care and unwavering commitment to the Gurnee community left a lasting impression, according to the release.

Over the past two-plus decades, McDougle has been a part of many accomplishments within the district, including the NRPA Gold Medal achievement in 2010, the construction and opening of the Hunt Club Park Community Center and many successful Gurnee Days festivals, as well as the growth of many youth programs, including Before & After School CARE, Growing Tree Preschool and summer camps.

In addition to Gurnee Park District accomplishments, McDougle created an impact in the field of parks and recreation having served on multiple Illinois Park and Recreation Association committees, graduating from Park District Risk Management Agency’s Risk Management Institute, serving as a Lake County Early Learning Coalition member (10 years) and serving as a member on the Early Education and Teaching Advisory Board (2 years).

Perhaps most memorable is McDougle’s ability to foster genuine connections with families in the Gurnee community, as well as the mentorship of many talented and successful educators and staff members, according to the release.

As McDougle turns this page, the Gurnee Park District reflects not just on her milestones and achievements but the countless moments of joy, guidance and support she has bestowed upon her team members and Gurnee residents. In her 24 years, McDougle truly has embodied everything that is the Gurnee Park District: a safe, warm and welcoming space for all.

The Gurnee Park District team wishes McDougle the best in her retirement.