Vernon Hills student writes children’s book borne of personal experiences

VERNON HILLS – In the heart of Aspen Drive Library, nestled among shelves overflowing with stories of wonder, sits Aishi Agarwal with a copy of her debut children’s book, “The Mysterious Family.”

Inspired by a pivotal childhood experience, Agarwal’s book delves into themes of unleashing curiosity, accepting cultural differences, and forging long-lasting friendship bonds. Beyond its intriguing cover lies a narrative that not only captivates young imaginations but also embodies a profound journey of personal resilience and empowerment.

As a young child, Agarwal’s curiosity was boundless – a beacon guiding her through the maze of childhood wonder. However, a particular incident in second grade left a lasting imprint.

As an eager elementary schooler, Agarwal raised her hand repeatedly, driven by a relentless desire to understand the world around her. Yet, instead of encouragement, her teacher criticized her for asking too many questions and followed it up with advice to keep inquiries to herself, stifling her natural curiosity.

Following this discouraging experience, Agarwal found herself grappling with how to keep her curious nature alive.

“I stopped asking questions for a while, and I feel like that’s when you stop growing,” Agarawal said, reflecting on this pivotal moment. “That’s why I wanted to write a book about what it means to embrace your curiosity and to instill the lesson that it’s not a bad thing to be curious.”

“The Mysterious Family,” aimed at elementary-aged children, follows the adventures of Lyra Wilson as she embarks on multiple spy missions to uncover the mysteries of her enigmatic neighbors. Through Lyra’s journey, the book encourages young readers to embrace authentic curiosity, celebrate diversity and cultivate new friendships.

In addition to Agarwal’s personal journey, the process of writing “The Mysterious Family” was a creative endeavor aimed at resonating with young readers.

“I initially envisioned a story that would inspire children to ask questions and seek answers fearlessly,” Agarwal said.

But she conveyed more than that. Sprinkled throughout “The Mysterious Family” are themes of cultural acceptance as Lyra encounters people from diverse backgrounds, each with their own unique traditions and perspectives.

“I wanted my story to resonate with children from all walks of life,” Agarwal said. “Every culture has its own unique traditions, ways of doing things and foods to eat. It’s important to embrace and celebrate these differences.”

Through Lyra’s journey, young readers learn the importance of empathy and understanding, fostering a sense of inclusivity and appreciation for the richness of cultural diversity. Additionally, Agarwal emphasizes the significance of friendship bonds in her storytelling.

Through Lyra’s interactions with her neighbors, the book illustrates how meaningful friendships can carry one through life’s challenges and adventures.

“Friendship is a central theme in ‘The Mysterious Family,’” Agarwal said. “I wanted to show young readers that forming strong connections with others around you can enrich your experiences and provide support in times of uncertainty.”

“Writing this book not only allowed me to channel my own childhood experiences but also helped me rediscover and nurture my own curiosity,” Agarwal said. “It was a journey of self-discovery and reclaiming the joy of exploration.”

“The Mysterious Family” is available at four local libraries: Aspen Drive Library, Cook Memorial Public Library, Vernon Hills High School Library, and one elementary school library. It is also available for purchase on Amazon.

As Agarwal continues to share her book with libraries and schools, she hopes to inspire children to embrace curiosity, celebrate diversity, and value the friendships that enrich their lives.

“Ultimately,” Agarwal said, “I want ‘The Mysterious Family’ to encourage children to be curious about the world, accepting of differences, and open to forming meaningful connections with others.”