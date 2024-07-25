Round Lake PD recognized for supporting Navy Reserve sailors

SAN DIEGO – Round Lake Police Chief David Prus represented one of 47 companies from across the nation honored by the Chief of Navy Reserve for their exceptional support of America’s Navy Reserve sailors during the Navy Employer Recognition Event on June 11 in San Diego.

Vice Adm. John Mustin, chief of Navy Reserve and commander, Navy Reserve Force, kicked off the event on board the America-class amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) with welcome remarks and certificates of appreciation for the attendees.

NERE is a Navy familiarization day sponsored by the Chief of Navy Reserve to recognize employers who provide their reserve sailors with superior support, giving them an opportunity to see firsthand what they do every day. Selected employers are chosen from nominations submitted by their Reserve sailor employees. Guests included CEOs, company owners and senior executives from small, medium and large companies.

”We honor and recognize the many employers who support our citizen sailors who are often called upon to leave their families and civilian jobs on short notice,” Mustin said. “Your support is critical to our bi-coastal nation’s ability to maintain maritime dominance and to protect our economic vibrancy, our security and our prosperity, which depend upon the seas. For this reason, the value and importance of our Navy’s operations to security and stability … here at home and around the globe … has never been greater. And Navy Reserve sailors, your employees are front and center … and central … to protecting against these challenges to international norms and defending our American ideals and way of life.”

Throughout the event, Prus and the other employees had the opportunity to experience an up-close look at some of the equipment and capabilities that exist in the Navy Reserve, including a tour of the USS Tripoli and a static display of the Naval Air Force Reserve’s Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57. They witnessed demonstrations by the Navy Marine Mammal Program and Undersea Rescue Command. They saw displays by SEAL Team 17, Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1, Naval Base San Diego Military Working Dog Division and NR Naval Information Warfare Systems Command at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Turner Field.

Mustin concluded the event with an evening reception on board the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum.

”Employers like you who support their reserve and guard members are an important part of our national defense structure,” Mustin said. “The time and flexibility you provide for our sailors to train during long drill weekends and their two-weeks of annual training … and often again during mobilizations that can last anywhere from a few months to several years … is invaluable to our reserve force, our joint force and our nation. I can assure you the phenomenal support you provide is consequential and appreciated.”