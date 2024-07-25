Parolee in stolen truck arrested after hitting squad car, fleeing, authorities say

LINDENHURST -- A man, who is a parolee, was apprehended after striking a sheriff’s squad car and fleeing in a stolen truck, authorities said.

About 10 p.m. July 24, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche at a gas station in the 13900 block of West Yorkhouse Road, near Waukegan, according to a news release. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled from deputies the night before.

Sheriff’s deputies approached the vehicle, which was parked near a gas pump.

The driver, William J. Neely, 26, who has no permanent address, reversed the Chevrolet into a squad car, disabling the squad, and fled, according to the release.

Another deputy in the area located the Chevrolet in the area of Sandy Court and McCarthy Road, Wadsworth. Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Neely fled, police said.

Neely was pursued west on several roads, toward Lindenhurst. A sheriff’s deputy was able to set up a vehicle stopping device near Route 45 and Stearns School Road, Lindenhurst.

Police say Neely struck the device, and his tires became deflated. Neely then turned east on Hutchins Road, began swerving, and crashed into the ditch near Mill Creek Drive, according to the release.

Neely was taken into custody and then he was transported to an area hospital, where he was evaluated and released back into custody.

The Chevrolet and a trailer it was towing were both confirmed to be stolen.

Neely has been charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 3 felonies), and reckless driving (Class A misdemeanor).

Notification is being made to the Illinois Department of Corrections regarding the parole violation.

A passenger in Neely’s vehicle, Kristen M. Brennan, 34, of Antioch, was arrested on an outstanding McHenry County warrant and a parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, authorities said.

Neely was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing. Brennan was being held in the Lake County Jail pending her transfer to McHenry County. Court records in McHenry County show that Brennan was indicted on charges of ID theft and possession of another person’s credit card.