Grayslake Historical Society plans Reminisce session

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host a Reminisce session July 27 for residents to share stories of Grayslake’s renowned Pat’s Pizza.

The program will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Light refreshments will be served.

Pat’s Pizza, now closed, was located on Route 83 in Grayslake. It was one of the few restaurants that encouraged customers to drop peanut shells on the floor. Tables were filled with pictures of Grayslake High School sports teams.