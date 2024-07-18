Zion man accused of punching pregnant girlfriend, fleeing in car

Felix James Jr., 22, of the 1900 block of Midday Drive, Zion (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

GRAYSLAKE -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who police say battered his pregnant girlfriend and led deputies on a vehicle chase.

About 5 p.m. July 17, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 18500 block of West Old Gages Lake Road, unincorporated Grayslake, for a domestic battery, according to news release.

The caller, a 43-year-old woman, reported that her daughter’s boyfriend, Felix James Jr., 22, of the 1900 block of Midday Drive, Zion, had just battered her and her daughter, a 19-year-old pregnant woman. James left the residence in his Chevrolet HHR, along with his girlfriend, before the arrival of sheriff’s deputies.

A short time later, Lake County Sheriff’s emergency telecommunicators received a 911 call from a witness who saw James repeatedly punching his girlfriend in the car as they traveled on Hunt Club Road in the area of Route 120, according to the release. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the Chevrolet HHR and tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Hunt Club Road and Gages Lake Road. Instead of pulling over, James fled from deputies east on Gages Lake Road, police said.

James turned from Gages Lake Road onto Route 21 and proceeded north on Route 21. As James approached the intersection with Washington Street, he disregarded the red light and proceeded through the intersection, according to the release. James’ Chevrolet HHR was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Silverado, which caused the Chevrolet HHR to strike a Honda Odyssey that was in the intersection, and the Honda Odyssey then struck a Subaru Outback.

The woman in James’ vehicle was taken to an area hospital due to her injuries and for an evaluation of her unborn child. Deputies immediately apprehended James, and he was subsequently transported to an area hospital for minor injuries suffered in the crash, according to the release.

James was treated, released from the hospital and transported to the Lake County Jail. After reviewing the facts and circumstances, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges of Aggravated Battery to a Pregnant Woman (Class 3 Felony), Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (Class 4 Felony), two counts of Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanors), and several traffic violations.

Per protocol, due to the crash being caused by James fleeing from sheriff’s deputies, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team to respond to investigate.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Gurnee Police Department and Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team for their assistance.