Lake County Fair to bring plenty of entertainment

In this file photo, Brothers Mikey and Nick Pagliarulo compete in their monster trucks, Excaliber and Kraken, during the championship race in the Monster Truck Throwdown during the Lake County Fair at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Grayslake. This year's fair is July 24-28. (Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network)

GRAYSLAKE – Celebrating its 95th year, the Lake County Fair is back with a fair of Olympic proportions!

It’s kind of a “pig” deal, the Lake County Fair is back and better than ever, promising five days filled with excitement, entertainment and unforgettable memories for the whole family.

Taking place from July 24 to July 28 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, this year’s fair brings a sensational lineup of Grandstand Arena events, including beloved returning favorites and exciting new additions.

Grandstand Arena Events

Prepare to be thrilled by an array of heart-pounding arena events, all included with fair admission. The lineup features adrenaline-pumping spectacles that will keep you on the edge of your seat:

Demolition Derby – 6 p.m. July 24.

Motocross – 7 p.m. July 24 and July 25.

Monster Truck Throwdown – 7 p.m. July 25 and July 26.

406FMX High Air Tour – 7 p.m. July 27. Get ready to witness the skies ignite with adrenaline, as the 406FMX High Air Tour takes center stage, bringing the top riders in the world from X-Games and Nitro Circus to put on a huge freestyle motocross show.

Pro Bull Riding & Barrel Racing – 5 p.m. July 28.

Returning Favorites

The Lake County Fair proudly welcomes back several crowd favorites:

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show (as seen on “America’s Got Talent”)

Show Me Swine Pig Races

Kidbucks Game Show

John Measner Magic Show

K9 Demonstration with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Timerbworks Lumberjack Show

Bloody Mary Bingo

Contest Zone – participate in various family-friendly contests, including the Baby Crawling Race and the Husband Calling contest.

Interactive Bubble Zone

Miss, Junior Miss, and Little Miss Lake County Fair Pageants

Flower Hour: The Lake County Fair is excited for the return of a sensory-friendly carnival morning on the opening day of the Lake County Fair, July 24, from noon to 1 p.m., providing a welcoming environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the rides and games at the Midway carnival. During this time, the Midway Carnival will be exclusively open to those attending Flower Hour.

New Events

Get ready to discover the latest additions to the Lake County Fair’s already impressive lineup:

Grayslake Police vs. Grayslake Fire Olympic Relay Race (1 p.m. July 28)

Barrel Racing (5 p.m. July 28)

Kidz Science Safari (daily)

The Trivia Tractor (daily)

Operation Glow – Taylor Swift Party (8 p.m. July 24)

90′s Pop Nation (9 p.m. July 27)

Live Music

The Lake County Fair will captivate audiences with over a dozen bands performing throughout the event. From “Swiftie Nation,” Operation Glow: Taylor Swift Dance Party, to the fresh sounds of 90′s Pop Nation, the eclectic lineup guarantees a melodic journey for all music enthusiasts. Other talent acts include Donnie Lee Strickland, A Sure Thing, Brass from the Past, Logan Ramey: A Tribute to Elvis, Chapel Hill Band, Gooroos, The Last Bees, Motown Nation, School of Rock: Libertyville, Dixon Bandits, Zydeco Voodoo, Mellencougar, Matthew Holm Band, Roger That, Chicago Latin Groove, Billy Elton and Total Beaches.

Sponsors

The Lake County Fair extends its gratitude to the sponsors who have made this event possible: Altorfer CAT, Burris Equipment, Advanced Tree Care, General RV, Lester’s Material Service, Midwest Tents & Events, McCann and Superior Sleep Experience.

For more information and to stay tuned on the latest news about the Lake County Fair, please visit ww.lcfair.com/2024