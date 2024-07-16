McHenry man killed when train struck vehicle in Ingleside

INGLESIDE – A McHenry man has been identified as the person who was killed July 15 when a Metra train struck a vehicle in Ingleside, authorities said.

About 7:35 a.m. Monday, July 15, the Fox Lake Fire Protection District and Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Larkin Lane and Wilson Road in Ingleside for a vehicle crash involving a train, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage. The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the incident involving a commuter train, the Metra Police Department was notified and responded to the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Randy Koppen of McHenry. On Monday, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Autopsy results indicate that Koppen died from blunt force Injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department.