Warren-Newport Public Library wins national marketing awards

GURNEE – The Warren-Newport Public Library recently earned two national marketing awards in the American Library Association’s 2024 Core PR Xchange competition.

The Warren-Newport Public Library was one of only three libraries in the state to earn awards. The field of more than 300 nationwide entries was evaluated by a panel of 25 judges.

Submissions were assessed based on the quality of content, format, design, creativity and originality. The jury included marketing professionals, graphic designers, librarians and visual artists.

The library’s winning entries were the summer 2023 edition of the Inside Angle library newsletter and a Dia de los Muertos display in the fall 2023 celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Warren-Newport Public Library’s communications department includes Sandra Beda, head of communications; Karen Gilpatrick, senior graphic artist; Jennifer Herrick, graphic artist; and Eric Sluga, digital marketing specialist. Ryan Livergood is the library’s executive director.

More information about the awards is at https://www.ala.org/news/2024/05/2024-core-pr-xchange-award-winners-announced.