Vitalant, Plan Food Pantry to host blood drive, food collection event

ROUND LAKE BEACH – The need for food is on the rise and the need for blood is always on the rise during the summer months.

Food and blood are essential and both Vitalant and the Plan Food Pantry are ready to serve the community’s needs. Join them for a Double Hero Drive this summer.

For each double hero who donates food and blood at the Double Hero Drive, Vitalant will make a monetary contribution to the Plan Food Pantry, amplifying the pantry’s impact while saving lives. All food collected will go to the Plan Food Pantry to support the community.

The blood drive will run from noon to 5 p.m. July 11 at Plan Food Pantry, 1872 Nicole Lane, Round Lake Beach.

Other upcoming blood drives:

• Grayslake: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 13 at the Grayslake Public Library, 100 Library Lane

• Gurnee: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 13 at the Gurnee Fire Department, 6581 Dada Drive

• Zion: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at Zion Fire Rescue, 1303 27th St.