Long-term closure begins this week on Atkinson Road Bridge over the Tri-State Tollway in Lake County

The Illinois tollway is considering a new multiyear capital plan after the Move Illinois program, which included projects like rebuilding the Mile Long Bridge on Interstate 294, is complete. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

DOWNERS GROVE – A long-term closure and detour of the Atkinson Road Bridge over the Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 94) in Lake County was scheduled to begin July 10 and continue into early August as part of Illinois Tollway bridge repair work scheduled this year.

When possible, the Illinois Tollway stages construction so bridges can remain open to traffic during repairs. However, the full closure of the Atkinson Road Bridge is necessary because the local crossroad bridge over I-94 is too narrow to accommodate traffic while safely completing the work. Construction will include bridge deck, beam and structural concrete repairs.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be in place in advance to alert drivers to the closure and detour. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Traffic will be detoured around the bridge closure via Waukegan, Buckley and Saint Mary’s roads.

In addition, lane closures will be needed on I-94 to complete the work.

Repairs also are scheduled on the Tri-State Tollway bridge over Old U.S. Route 41 in Lake County.

Beginning this week, lane closures were scheduled on Old U.S. Route 41 to prepare for bridge repair work. Lane closures and traffic shifts will be needed on I-94 to complete the work. Three lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions. However, traffic will be reduced to a single lane overnight when needed to complete the work.

Work on I-94 at this location includes bridge joint replacement and deck repairs, as well as substructure repairs.

Maps and construction information about the I-94 repair work are available in the Projects section on the tollway’s website at illinoistollway.com.

In 2024, the Illinois Tollway has scheduled work on the North Tri-State Tollway (I-94) between Russell Road and Atkinson Road, including local crossroad bridge repairs on Atkinson Road. Improvements also include underpass lighting work at Deerfield Road, as well as pavement repairs, fiber optic improvements, noise wall and median barrier repairs and roadway camera and ramp queue detection installation throughout the corridor. Construction began in the spring and is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

The projects are being coordinated by the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, ComEd and Lake County, as well as local fire and police departments.

The repairs are necessary to extend the life of the roadway and bridges and provide safe and convenient travel for tollway customers. The work is part of the tollway’s 16-year, $15 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.