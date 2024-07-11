Lake County Retired Teachers Association awards 2 scholarships

Zoe Barnes (left), a graduate of Zion Benton High School, is the winner of a $1,500 scholarship from the Lake County Retired Teachers Association. Jacob Strahan, a graduate of Grayslake High School, received the Mary Abbott Scholarship award of $2,000. (Photo provided by Lake County Retired Teachers Association)

Two local students were chosen for Lake County Retired Teachers Association scholarships.

Zoe Barnes, a graduate of Zion Benton High School, is the winner of a $1,500 scholarship. Barnes plans to major in elementary education at Wheaton College. She was a member of Zion Benton High School’s Conservatory of Music and played the piano.

Jacob Strahan, a graduate of Grayslake High School, received the Mary Abbott Scholarship award of $2,000. Strahan plans to major in math education and minor in coaching and will attend Loras College. He was active in volleyball, coaching a younger team and playing on his high school team.

The Lake Country Retired Teachers Association congratulates Barnes and Strahan.