GLCU holds ‘Fill the Boat’ school supply drive

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union, a nonprofit financial cooperative headquartered in northern Illinois, is holding a Fill the Boat school supply drive to benefit local schools.

Each of the credit union’s 19 branches will be collecting school supplies through Aug. 2.

Items on the donation list include everything from pencils and pens to calculators and backpacks. Members and community partners can donate new, unopened supplies at branches or buy them online via GLCU’s Amazon wish list, which can be accessed at branches via a QR code. School supplies ordered through Amazon will be sent to the credit union’s headquarters in Bannockburn and redistributed to branches.

“Supporting students on their educational journeys is a key part of our community outreach efforts here at GLCU,” Steve Bugg, president and CEO of GLCU, said in a news release. “From donating school supplies to providing scholarships, we’re proud to do our part to help students succeed by giving them the resources they need.”

At the end of the supply drive, GLCU branch managers and teams will coordinate drop-offs to local schools in need. Schools that are receiving supplies this year include Pioneer Elementary School in Bolingbrook, Washington Elementary School in Libertyville, Naper Elementary School in Naperville and Beulah Park Elementary School in Zion.

To learn more or donate to GLCU’s Fill the Boat school supply drive, visit the credit union’s website, view its Amazon wish list or visit one of its branches.