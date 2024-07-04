Woodland District 50 welcomes new administrators to #LifeintheW Team

GURNEE – Woodland District 50 welcomes four new leaders for the 2024-25 school year.

Trisha Shrode, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning: Shrode recently served as the director of research and evaluation at the Midwest PBIS Network. She spent seven years as the director of curriculum and instruction for Elgin Area School District U-46 and held principal positions in U-46 and Chicago public schools.

Vasiliki Frake, director of educational services: Frake comes to Woodland District 50 from Antioch District 34, where she served as the director of student services since 2020.

Vasiliki Frake, Director of Educational Services (Photo provided by Woodland District 50)

Sonia Villarreal-Orson, assistant principal/special education supervisor: After the retirement of Victoria Marble at Woodland Middle School, Villarreal-Orson was hired to fill the spot as assistant principal/special education supervisor. Villarreal-Orson previously served as a behavior coach in Gurnee School District 56 and is the parent of Woodland students.

Sonia Villarreal-Orson, Assistant Principal/Special Education Supervisor (Photo provided by Woodland District 50)

Caitlin Shanahan, elementary assistant principal/special education supervisor: Shanahan joins the elementary administrative team to help support staff and students. Shanahan previously served as a psychologist at Woodland Middle School for the past five years.