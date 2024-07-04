Operation Dry Water to educate boaters on dangers of impaired boating

As part of a nationwide effort to educate recreational boaters about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will join the annual Operation Dry Water campaign. (Logo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN – As part of a nationwide effort to educate recreational boaters about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will join the annual Operation Dry Water campaign.

The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.

Operation Dry Water weekend July 4-6 marks a national effort dedicated to intensified recreational boater outreach, education and coordinated enforcement against boating under the influence.

Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor to boating incidents, according to a news release. The Sheriff’s Office urges all boaters to prioritize safety by choosing to boat sober throughout the year. The use of both legal and illegal drugs impairs judgment and reaction time, posing significant risks while on the water.

Participating law enforcement agencies will work to identify and remove dangerous and impaired operators. In 2023, law enforcement officers across the nation removed 717 impaired operators from the nation’s waterways during Operation Dry Water weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the importance of boating sober, wearing a life jacket and being courteous to others on the water. The risk of serious injury is equal for both operators and passengers when alcohol is involved. Additionally, alcohol consumption by passengers poses a danger regardless of the operator’s alcohol intake. Choose to always boat sober to ensure everyone’s safety.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting operationdrywater.org. Operation Dry Water is coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.