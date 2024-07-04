Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue to take part in Libertyville event

LIBERTYVILLE – Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue Inc. will be participating in the 15th annual Dog Days of Summer on July 6-7 in Libertyville.

The event, produced by the Knights of Columbus Council 3674, will take place July 5 to 7 in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

The rescue’s booth will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7.

Find out more about the rescue, meet volunteers and greet some of the rescue’s alumni pups.

For the past 15 years, the village of Libertyville has held Dog Days of Summer in Cook Park and the adjoining Church Street.

The Knights of Columbus has been hosting the family-friendly community event for the past seven years. It features the Dockdogs Aquatic Canine National and Local Jumping Competition.