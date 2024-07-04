July 04, 2024
Kids ‘stand’ for homeless youth

Fill a Heart 4 Kids conducts Lemonade 4 Brighter Futures challenge

LAKE FOREST – Fill a Heart 4 Kids invites local children and their families to host lemonade stand fundraisers to help Fill a Heart 4 Kids buy more than 50,000 school supplies for homeless youth and foster children living in group facilities across Lake and Cook counties.

The Lemonade 4 Brighter Futures challenge aims to raise $50,000 to provide at-risk students with supplies during the upcoming school year.

Lemonade 4 Brighter Futures is a cool way to raise funds on a hot summer day. Take the challenge and set a fundraising goal, make a Fill a Heart 4 Kids lemonade sign and invite friends and neighbors to enjoy a refreshing beverage and a good feeling knowing that each glass is helping children without families begin the 2024-25 school year prepared and ready to learn. Promote your event and share your success on social media and tag @FillAHeart (Facebook) and @FillAHeart4KidsÔ (Instagram).

Fill a Heart 4 Kids will host a Lemonade 4 Brighter Futures stand from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Lake Forest’s Market Square.

“It’s an academic game changer when at-risk children get the right tools to succeed in school and the need is growing with many more children experiencing homelessness in our state,” said Annie McAveeney, co-founder and executive director of Fill a Heart 4 Kids. “With the community’s help, we can change the course of their futures. The Lemonade 4 Brighter Futures Challenge is also a great office or group event.”

Children in the Fill a Heart 4 Kids’ program will be able to shop for their supplies at the organization’s headquarters and additional supplies will be distributed to at-risk youth through partner schools and agencies.

Lemonade 4 Brighter Futures donations are accepted at www.fillaheart4kids.org. Checks can be mailed to Fill a Heart 4 Kids, 1 Market Square, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Participants are encouraged to bring their lemonade earnings to Fill a Heart 4 Kids and participate in a volunteer backpack packing event. To sign up to volunteer, visit www.fillaheart4kids.org.

