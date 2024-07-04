Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center to have hours on July 4 weekend

Alex Szymanski, 5, and Lily Witkowski, 8, both of Gurnee, climb the stairs of the “Otter’s Run” water slide at the Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center in Gurnee. (Candace H)

GURNEE – Celebrate the Fourth of July at Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center, 900 N. Hunt Club Road.

The Gurnee Park District on July 4 is offering a $5 discount for individuals with a valid military ID.

The Cattail Cafe will be serving specials for all pool visitors.

Fourth of July hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The aquatic center will be open from noon to 7 p.m. July 5, 6 and 7.

Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center offers $13 online day passes.

Start by dipping your toe in the zero-depth entry or enjoying the frog slide. The aquatic center also includes two tube slides and two drop slides.

Need a quick snack? The Cattail Cafe is open during pool hours and serves pizza, hot dogs, ice cream and more. Outside food is allowed except for glass containers and alcohol. The Gurnee Park District asks that food and beverages remain on the concession deck or in grassy areas. This helps keep the pool decks clean. Note that coolers will be checked by the customer service team to ensure the safety of all pool guests.

Sand volleyball courts are open to play pickup games.

Children can enjoy the shaded sand lot with two sand diggers and a giant turtle.