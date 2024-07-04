Edly-Allen announces $6.1M in infrastructure improvements for area

LIBERTYVILLE – Building upon the smart infrastructure investments supported by state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced an investment of $6.1 million in road and bridge improvement projects coming to the area.

“Improving our state’s aging infrastructure by making these necessary investments will create good-paying jobs and make our roads safer and more reliable,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville.

As part of IDOT’s latest Multi-Year Plan under Rebuild Illinois, the district Edly-Allen represents will see nine infrastructure projects totaling more than $6.1 million next year.

These projects are part of IDOT’s $40 billion investment in construction projects for the next six fiscal years. The plan invests in all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“I remain dedicated and determined to see that our roads will be safer,” Edly-Allen said. “This significant investment will help enhance our state’s infrastructure and equip our economy for the future.”

To find a full list of projects slated for the 31st Senate District, visit here.