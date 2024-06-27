Multi-agency crisis outreach team receives grant, national recognition

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg announced the sheriff’s multi-agency Crisis Outreach and Support Team has received national recognition and a local grant.

COaST has been recognized with a 2024 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties. The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards recognize outstanding programming in 18 categories aligned with the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. Categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, libraries, management, information technology, health and civic engagement. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to celebrate innovation in county government.

The multi-agency component of COaST became operational in January 2022 and consists of members from the Gurnee, Lake Forest Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Mundelein and Vernon Hills police departments and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A police officer from one of the local agencies and a sheriff’s deputy from the sheriff’s office partner with a social worker, clinician or peer specialist to respond to mental health related calls.

Since the inception of the multi-agency team, COaST has responded to dozens of mental health calls. This has allowed trained professionals to deploy at the scene, spend as much time as necessary with the person in crisis and allow the first-responding deputies/police officers to return to emergency calls for service.

“The Achievement Awards recognize excellence in county government and effective public service,” NACo President Mary Jo McGuire said in a news release. “This year’s winners have delivered results for our residents and demonstrated innovative efforts to strengthen our communities.”

State Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, was able to secure a $250,000 operational grant for COaST. The grant was a line item in the Illinois fiscal 2025 budget that was passed during the legislative spring session and signed by the governor June 5. Funds can be used for general operational expenses, staffing, capacity building and equipment.

“We are thrilled NACo recognized the innovation and importance of our multi-agency COaST program,” Idleburg said in the release. “Additionally, the funds secured by Sen. Johnson will greatly improve our ability to aid those in mental crisis. Our COaST program was one of the first in the nation and we are so incredibly proud of its success. We have been able to provide services to thousands of Lake County residents since the program’s inception.”

“I support the award-winning Lake County COaST program because it aligns with one of my top priorities – ensuring the safety of residents who are struggling with mental health issues that require intervention and treatment instead of punishment,” said Johnson, who serves the 30th District.

COaST is supported in part by the John and Catherine MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge in partnership with the Livingroom Wellness Center.