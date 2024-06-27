Milwaukee Avenue closing at rail crossing July 8

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that repairs by Metra to a Milwaukee District North Line crossing on Milwaukee Avenue (Illinois 21) north of Lake Street in Libertyville will require a full closure starting at 9 a.m. July 8, weather permitting.

A posted detour will direct motorists to Park Avenue (Illinois 176), Butterfield and Winchester roads.

The work is expected to be complete by 7 a.m. July 18.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.