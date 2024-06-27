Hawthorn Mall invites children to day of Playoddity

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites children and their families to a Day of Playoddity on June 29 featuring slime creating, bracelet making and DIY button stations.

Special guests include Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.

The event, which is designed for children ages 2 through 10, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. in the lower-level H&M Court.

Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets can be bought through the center’s website at https://bit.ly/4dqGaIm or on Eventbrite. The event is one of the center’s fun-filled Saplings Kids Club events that are held throughout the summer. Attendees must be a Hawthorn Saplings Kids Club member to attend. Joining the kids club is free and easy. Parents can register their children at https://www.visithawthorn.com/services/kids-club or by registering to attend any of these summertime events, children automatically will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member.

Each kids club event costs $2 a child to attend.

Proceeds from the events will help Hawthorn Community Consolidated School District 73 to buy school supplies. Additional Kids Club events may be added throughout the season. To check for updates, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.

For more information on the Playoddity event or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/4dqGaIm.