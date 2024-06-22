Sheriff’s Office plans Independence Day traffic campaign

WAUKEGAN -- As Independence Day approaches, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for increased traffic enforcement to ensure the safety of all residents and motorists. Through July 8, deputies will be working tirelessly to keep impaired drivers off the road and ticketing unbuckled motorists.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and over 200 local police and sheriffs’ departments in this unified effort to enhance statewide enforcement during this period.

To ensure a fun and safe holiday celebration, we urge everyone to follow these tips:

* Designate a sober driver before heading out.

* If you find yourself impaired, use safe alternatives such as taxis, public transit, and ride-sharing apps, or contact a sober friend or family member for a ride.

* Report suspected drunk drivers promptly to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

* Ensure that all passengers in your vehicle buckle up. It’s not only the law, but also a crucial defense against impaired drivers.

The traffic safety enforcement effort, including the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” programs, is made possible through federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. These efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.