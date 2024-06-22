LDOT to apply pavement rejuvenator to several sites

WAUKEGAN -- The Lake County Division of Transportation will be applying pavement rejuvenator, a glue-type substance that can extend the life of a road by five years, to several newly completed road surfaces in Lake County over the coming days.

The maltene-based pavement rejuvenator acts like a glue which creates a tighter road surface. This leads to fewer rocks chipping off, slows the oxidation process, and prevents water from sitting in cracks in the pavement, reducing damage from freeze-thaw cycles. The pavement rejuvenator will be applied to the following locations over the coming days, pending weather.

* Darrell and Case Road roundabout.

* Gilmer Road – Schwerman Road to the railroad crossing.

* Hunt Club Road – IL 173 to the Wisconsin state line.

* Kilbourne Road – IL 173 to the north limits of the current intersection improvement work at Wadsworth Road.

* Winchester Road – IL 83 to IL 21.

Traffic impacts are typically minimal as one lane is closed at a time while the rejuvenator is applied. The process takes about 30 minutes. Once applied, motorists may notice an aggregate spread on the road that looks like sand, which prevents the rejuvenator liquid from getting on vehicles while it soaks into the pavement. Motorists should drive carefully on the aggregate covering following application. The excess aggregate is swept up the following day.

Applying pavement rejuvenator is one of the many pavement management techniques LCDOT uses to preserve the county highway system. Learn more by watching this video and visiting LCDOT’s website.