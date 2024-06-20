Thousands participating in summer reading program

Jared Hedges, Youth Services Program Librarian, registers library patrons for the library’s 2024 summer reading program. (Photo provided by the Lake Villa District Library)

LINDENHURST – More than 2,000 people are participating in the Lake Villa District Library’s 2024 Summer Reading Program titled “Best Unbelievably Great Summer” or BUGS for short.

People of all ages are reading (or being read to) for chances to win great prizes. By setting a goal of reading a certain number of minutes each day and tracking progress along the way, they’re making reading a daily habit.

Historically, summer reading programs are meant to inspire reading during time off from school and to avoid the “summer slide.” LVDL takes it a step further by creating a fun, interactive program for people of all ages.

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Adults can read for chances to win gift certificates to local stores and restaurants all while modeling reading as a lifelong skill to the children in their lives, according to a news release.

Plus, there’s plenty of bug-themed programs and activities planned, including an end of summer party. Visit www.lvdl.org for details.

BUGS runs through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Support for summer reading is provided by the LVDL Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.