Save-A-Pet plans Furry Friends 5K and Six-Legged Fun Walk

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is hosting its seventh annual Furry Friends 5K and Six-Legged Fun Walk on June 22 at the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

This year’s tail-wagging theme is “Paws in Paradise.”

The timed 5K run will start at 8 a.m. It will be followed by the 1-mile Six-Legged Walk at 9:30 a.m.

Registrants may bring their well-behaved dogs to participate in the Six-Legged Walk.

There also is a virtual run and walk option for those who do not wish to join in-person or who prefer to break up the distance over multiple days.

All proceeds from the race benefit Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue.

All registrants participating in the 5K, both live and virtual, will receive a backpack with race materials, a race T-shirt and a participation medal. Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age category in the live race and the best overall time for male and female.

All Six-Legged Fun Walk human participants will receive a backpack and a race T-shirt. Water for humans and dogs will be provided.

To register, visit the event page at https://bit.ly/FF5K2024.

For some friendly fun competition, you will have the opportunity to create teams and fundraise for Save-A-Pet through the event registration page.