June 20, 2024
PM&L Theatre to host auditions for ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Auditioners should be prepared to sign a song, perform a 1-minute comic monologue

By Shaw Local News Network

ANTIOCH – Get ready to “put on your Sunday clothes” and step into the world of “Hello Dolly.”

PM&L Theatre is on the lookout for folks who love to sing, dance and bring a bit of Broadway magic to life. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or new to the stage, they would love to see what you’ve got.

Auditions will take place starting at 6 p.m. June 23 and 24 at the theater, 877 Main St., Antioch. Callbacks will be by invitation only at 5 p.m. June 26.

Those auditioning should come prepared to have their singing range tested as well as sing a portion of a song from the show (at least 16 bars of a song from “Hello, Dolly!” is suggested, but a song from a show similar to “Hello, Dolly!” will be accepted.) Those auditioning also should be prepared with a one-minute comedic monologue.

All roles are open for casting.

More details and audition tips are on the “Hello, Dolly!” audition page at pmltheatre.com.

