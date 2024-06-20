Letter: Just a thought ... about knowing thyself

To the Editor:

Does everyone truly know who they are in every sense? Probably only proportionally. Unless people are exposed to every possible circumstance that could arise, they are only able to give their opinion on how they would conduct themselves.

Knowing that your friendly dog doesn’t bite is only an opinion; even a friendly dog could bite if the dog’s ear is pulled, or if being teased, or not feeling well.

Would you agree that each reaction, choice or decision being made depends on the very moment it comes about and what condition it appears to be under? Some people believe they can handle any emergency, which could prove to be true, or it depends on the conditions involved. Being under strenuous pressure can change a notably calm person into a panicked individual.

People have formed mostly opinions about knowing who they are and how they are. When applying self-analysis, it can only reach so far into a person’s character and personality but could skip over what the person would actually do under certain conditions. Circumstances and mood changes can introduce a different side of themselves to people who never knew those existed. Surprising, but true.

Individuals vary. People may think they can, but can’t, think they would, but wouldn’t. Anyone can assume anything about themselves that for the most part can be sound reasoning. What does it take to totally know thyself? The answer is not easily available. Knowing thyself takes time.

Who are you?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda