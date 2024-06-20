Johnson to host end-of-session town hall

WAUKEGAN – State Sen. Adriane Johnson is partnering with state Reps. Daniel Didech and Rita Mayfield to host a joint end of session recap town hall to offer residents of the 30th District an opportunity to meet, ask questions and have conversations with local officials.

“As a lawmaker, I understand the importance to take every chance I have to inform community members and connect families with available assistance,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “By hosting this town hall, I hope to help local residents get the resources they may need and I encourage everyone with a question or concern to attend.”

The town hall will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 24 at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep, 3106 Belvedere Road, Waukegan.

Residents will be able to speak directly with officials, get assistance and make connections with community leaders.

For questions, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201.