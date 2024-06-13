Ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at new Lake Villa business

LAKE VILLA – A ribbon-cutting and grand opening is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Wound Wellness, 50 S. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 103.

Meet Lindsey Terning and Jessica Mendez, co-owners and nurse practitioners. Their mission is to uncover the underlying factors contributing to chronic wounds, delivering tailored treatments that promote comprehensive healing and lasting wellness.

Their services include wound care education, debridements, ultramist therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, biopsies and more.

The event is free, but registration is required at https://business.lakecountychamber.com/events/details/wound-wellness-ribbon-cutting-5116.

For more information, visit www.woundwellness.net.